Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARDS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,000. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.96% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

