Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 6.4%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 10,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

