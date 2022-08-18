Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $17.96

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.50. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1,349 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

