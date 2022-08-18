Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price target on Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arizona Metals will post -0.1912473 earnings per share for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

