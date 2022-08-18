Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $1.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,099,619 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

