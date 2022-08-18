Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $90,473.80

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $90,473.80 and $198.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.35 or 0.07928273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00176310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00261019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00714108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00572921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,294,400 coins and its circulating supply is 14,249,856 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

