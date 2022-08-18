Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Stock Down 11.0 %

ARVN opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

