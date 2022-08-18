Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.75

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.75 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 71.18 ($0.86). Assura shares last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,065,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.95) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

Assura Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.77.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Assura

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($600.53). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $94,736.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

