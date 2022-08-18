AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1,037.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,947 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $64,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.