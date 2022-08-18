Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ATER opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aterian during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
