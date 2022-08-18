Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aterian

Institutional Trading of Aterian

In other Aterian news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aterian during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

