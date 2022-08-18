Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,737. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.