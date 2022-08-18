Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $489.15. 5,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,774. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

