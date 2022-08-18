Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 281,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,687,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

