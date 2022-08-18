Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,148,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,175,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,887,000 after buying an additional 595,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after buying an additional 325,676 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 838,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 179,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,669. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

