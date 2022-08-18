Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.14. The stock had a trading volume of 129,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,547. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

