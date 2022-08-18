Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,291,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,225,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 1,984,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

