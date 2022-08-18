Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 741 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,397. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.