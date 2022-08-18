Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Up 3.8%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 171,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$31.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Rating)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.