Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 596,639 shares trading hands.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.