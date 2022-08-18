Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 596,639 shares trading hands.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

