ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ATRenew Trading Down 2.8 %

ATRenew stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 17,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,511. ATRenew Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

ATRenew Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

