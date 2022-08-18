Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $18.30. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 21 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,318,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.