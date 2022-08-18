Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $18.30. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,318,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

