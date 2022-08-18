Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$24,750.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,317.75.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

ORA stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$15.80.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.50%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

