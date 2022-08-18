Aurix (AUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,562.00

Aurix (AUR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006048 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurix has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and $89,562.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurix has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.59 or 1.00012382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00050487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027478 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About Aurix

Aurix (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.