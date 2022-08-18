Aurox (URUS) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $11.86 million and $133,923.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $22.72 or 0.00097205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

