AurusDeFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,565.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AWX is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

