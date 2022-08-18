Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.