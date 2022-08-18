Auxilium (AUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,053.00

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $82,190.32 and $11,053.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
