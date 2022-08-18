Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group ( OTCMKTS:CBWTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

