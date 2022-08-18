Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,943. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

