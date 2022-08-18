Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,943. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

