Avaware Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,968.00 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Avaware has a market cap of $26,506.42 and approximately $15,968.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avaware has traded up 76.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.35 or 0.08003030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00173160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00260043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00694438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00568760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000972 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005167 BTC.

About Avaware

Avaware (AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

