Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 6%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.54. Approximately 5,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $2,954,072. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

