Axie Infinity Price Reaches $16.98 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00072549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $129.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,822,637 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
