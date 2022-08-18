Axie Infinity Price Reaches $16.98 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00072549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $129.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,822,637 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

