AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 20,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

