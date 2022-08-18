B. Riley Boosts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
BWMN stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.
In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
