B. Riley Boosts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.4 %

BWMN stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,367,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

