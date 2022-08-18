B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.
Altus Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 10.67.
Institutional Trading of Altus Power
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
