B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

