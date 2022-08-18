B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 44,747 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 444.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 102,922 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,198. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

