B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,011 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,804,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,339. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

