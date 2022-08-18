B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,674. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.