B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.91. 85,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

