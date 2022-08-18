B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $46.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $263.48. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

