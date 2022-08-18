B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 280,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 385,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

