B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.66. 139,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.