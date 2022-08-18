BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $136,893.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

