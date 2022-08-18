Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $182.12 million and $5.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013509 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
