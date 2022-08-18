Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.40, for a total value of 14,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 7.52 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.43.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

