Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 75,100 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 75,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 418,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,844,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,534,405.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67.

On Friday, August 5th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total transaction of 439,139.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 69,825 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.68, for a total transaction of 396,606.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 98,308 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.33, for a total value of 523,981.64.

On Friday, July 29th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 51,967 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 292,054.54.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 80,021 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.97, for a total transaction of 397,704.37.

On Monday, July 25th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total transaction of 370,395.18.

On Friday, July 22nd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 114,050 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 575,952.50.

On Monday, July 18th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 34,278 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.64, for a total transaction of 159,049.92.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.5 %

SMRT stock opened at 3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $705.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.22 and a twelve month high of 15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

