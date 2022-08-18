Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 77,042 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total value of 439,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,919,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately 113,542,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67.

On Monday, August 8th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 75,100 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 418,307.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 69,825 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.68, for a total value of 396,606.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 98,308 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.33, for a total value of 523,981.64.

On Friday, July 29th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 51,967 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 292,054.54.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 80,021 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.97, for a total value of 397,704.37.

On Monday, July 25th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total value of 370,395.18.

On Friday, July 22nd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 114,050 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 575,952.50.

On Monday, July 18th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 34,278 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.64, for a total value of 159,049.92.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.57 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.22 and a 52-week high of 15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $705.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $113,403,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in SmartRent by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.