Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

