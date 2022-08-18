Banano Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $91,625.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,529 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

