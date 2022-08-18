Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

